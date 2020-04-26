Left Menu
Jharkhand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, 15 people test positive

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:29 IST
Fifteen people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday in Jharkhand, the highest single-day jump in the number cases yet, officials said. The fresh cases, details of which are yet to be shared, took the total number of those tested positive to 82, they said.

Director of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, D K Singh, of the total 242 samples tested during the day, 15 were detected positive for the infection. Thirteen people have been cured so far, while two patients have died. One person died after testing negative, due to comorbidity or other reasons, but before being discharged, according to the state health department.

