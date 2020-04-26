Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMC's Hindu Rao Hospital to resume services of casualty and emergency wards

Delhi Municipal Corporation's Hindu Rao Hospital will resume services of casualty and emergency wards after complete sanitization of the medical facility.

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:52 IST
DMC's Hindu Rao Hospital to resume services of casualty and emergency wards
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Municipal Corporation's Hindu Rao Hospital will resume services of casualty and emergency wards after complete sanitization of the medical facility. On Saturday, a nurse was found COVID-19 positive after which the hospital was sealed in a precautionary measure for conducting complete sanitation.

"Along with emergency services, the Flu Clinic and the three OPDs ( Gynae, Pediatrics, Medicine) will also operate with the restricted entry of patients and attendants from tomorrow," Varsha Joshi, Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation told ANI. "Contact tracing of 52 healthcare workers (HCW) who have been in contact with the staff nurse has been completed. In the case of 7 people who came in contact, the collection of samples has already been done and are currently in institutional quarantine. Rest are in home isolation and quarantine and sample collection will start tomorrow," she added.

All portions of Hindu Rao hospital such as admin block, wards, nursing home, OPD, hostels, residential area and emergency portion have been sanitized with power spray tanker using sodium hypochloride solution done by a team consisting of 8 members along with district health officer (DHO) in the presence of medical health officer, she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

Science News Roundup: Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Issue of return of NRKs taken to Centre, hoping favourable response: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the issue of return of Non-Resident Keralites NRKs to the state has been taken up with the Centre and the state government is awaiting a favourable response. Vijayan said this in a meeti...

UK Minister lauds K'taka CM for COVID-19 control measures, lockdown implementation

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice in the United Kingdom UK, Robert Buckland, on Sunday appreciated Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the measures taken to control COVID-19 and strict implementation of lockdown in ...

Promote first, second year students without conducting exams: NSUI

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Sunday demanded that first and second year students be promoted without holding exams. The student wing also demanded that extra classes for course work missed should be conducted after universities reopen.St...

Germany testing 450 residents of apartment complex after two infected families break quarantine

Authorities are testing the 450 residents of an apartment complex in a German town because two families infected with the new coronavirus failed to follow quarantine rules. Residents of the 117-apartment complex in Grevenbroich in western G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020