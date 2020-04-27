Left Menu
Development News Edition

Back from COVID-19, Johnson urged to reveal UK lockdown exit strategy

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 01:21 IST
Back from COVID-19, Johnson urged to reveal UK lockdown exit strategy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to his Downing Street residence on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, ready to take the helm again with pressure growing for the government to explain how it will ease a month-old coronavirus lockdown. Johnson, 55, spent three nights in intensive care with the illness. A spokeswoman confirmed he was back at 10 Downing Street on Sunday evening after two weeks recovering at Chequers, his country residence.

He will resume full-time work on Monday and is "raring to go", his stand-in Dominic Raab said. On his desk, Johnson will find a letter from opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer urging him to set out when and how an economic and social lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus might be eased, one of many demanding more information.

Raab, the foreign secretary, said speculation about this risked diluting the message that people should stay at home. "We are at a delicate and dangerous stage and we need to make sure that the next steps are sure-footed," he told Sky News.

The official number of deaths related to COVID-19 in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 20,732, up by 413 in 24 hours, while confirmed cases stood at 152,840, up by 4,463. Deaths in the community and in nursing homes are slower to arrive, meaning that the overall toll is likely to be significantly higher.

"NOT CREDIBLE" Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service in England, said the "very definite" downward trend in the number of coronavirus cases in hospital demonstrated that social distancing was reducing virus transmission and spread.

Raab said the government was following medical and scientific advice, and that there would not be a sharp easing but a gradual progression to a "new normal". Later, at the government's daily briefing, farming and environment minister George Eustice said the lockdown would next be reviewed "in a couple of weeks".

Labour leader Starmer said in his open letter to Johnson that the government was falling behind the rest of the world by refusing to say more . "Simply acting as if this discussion is not happening is not credible," he wrote.

He said the government had been too slow to impose the lockdown, to expand testing and to get personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospital and care home staff. A barrage of dire economic news has added to pressure on the government.

Businesses have reported an historic collapse in demand, retail sales have plunged by the most on record, government debt is surging, and a Bank of England interest rate-setter warning that the economic contraction could be the worst in centuries. Eustice, the farming minister, estimated that only about a third of the migrant labour that would normally come to harvest fruit and vegetables over late spring and summer had made it to Britain before the lockdown.

He said the government was trying to find ways for some of the millions of furloughed workers now being paid by the government to take a second job harvesting produce. (Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Health Minister confirms plans to resign amid coronavirus crisis

Tel Aviv Israel, April 27 SputnikANI Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman confirmed on Sunday local time his plans to resign and defended his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that he wants to get the post of construction and h...

UK records lowest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths

London UK, April 27 SputnikANI The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom UK has risen by 413 to 20,732 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest increase in daily fatalities since March 31, according to the Department of Health an...

EU firms hit by coronavirus can get loans of up to 5% turnover - source

Companies in the European Union hit by the coronavirus will be able to ask for a government loan of up to 5 of their 2019 turnover under a new measure proposed by the European Commission, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.The...

Canada's top medical official says encouraged by slowing coronavirus toll

Canadas top medical official said on Sunday she was encouraged the coronavirus death toll was slowing while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said isolation measures to fight the outbreak should remain for the time being. The public health agen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020