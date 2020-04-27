UK's Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline - The Telegraph

UK's Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline - The TelegraphReuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 02:43 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing the lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.
Johnson is due to be back at work on Monday after spending a week in hospital with COVID-19 and two weeks recovering at his country residence.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Downing Street
- COVID
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson 'discharged from hospital': Downing Street
Boris Johnson thanks NHS medics for saving his life
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital, says Britain 'will defeat' coronavirus
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
Boris Johnson leaves hospital, thanks NHS for saving his life