No decision yet on state aid for Germany's Lufthansa - Minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:30 IST
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Berlin will decide on state support for Lufthansa once the country's largest airline applies for aid and all facts are on the table, German Economy Minister said on Monday.

"We want large and important companies that play a role in the world market to remain competitive after the crisis," Peter Altmaier told public radio Deutschlandfunk.

He added that companies receiving state aid must suspend their dividends and show restraint on management bonuses.

