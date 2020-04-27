Kazakhstan starts easing coronavirus-related restrictions

Kazakhstan starts easing coronavirus-related restrictionsReuters | Almaty | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:45 IST
Kazakhstan will ease some coronavirus-related restrictions in the coming days despite extending its state of emergency until May 11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.
The Central Asian nation will, in particular, renew flights between its two major cities from May 1, he said in a statement. The state of emergency declared due to the pandemic was due to end on April 30.
