Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 COVID-19 survivors have tested positive for antibodies: BMC

The plasma of four people who recovered from COVID-19 have tested positive for antibodies and will be used to treat other patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:45 IST
4 COVID-19 survivors have tested positive for antibodies: BMC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The plasma of four people who recovered from COVID-19 have tested positive for antibodies and will be used to treat other patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday. The corporation has also urged other survivors to come forward to donate plasma

"As the plasma of four COVID-19 survivors will now be used to treat other patients infected with the virus, we appeal to those who have recovered to come forward and do plasma donation," said BMC. Earlier, during a press conference, Dr SK Sarin, Director of Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Delhi, had said, "Bodies of people who recover from coronavirus produce an anti-body/plasma in the blood to help the person fight against coronavirus. If a little bit of this anti-body/plasma is given to a critical patient then the plasma helps in the latter person's recovery."

However, Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences had said that not all recovered COVID-19 patients have sufficient amount of antibodies in their blood, which is required for the plasma therapy to treat a virus-infected person. Meanwhile, according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus in Maharashtra is 8,068, of which 1,076 have recovered/discharged and 342 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK, Europe devise furlough schemes, bailouts for coronavirus-hit private sector

This is not a time for ideology and orthodoxy. This is a time to be bold. A time for courage, said Rishi Sunak, the UKs Indian-origin finance minister, as he summed up the British governments approach towards the daunting economic fightback...

Mideast economies take massive hit with oil price crash

Iraq is planning painful cuts in social benefits relied on by millions of government workers. Saudi Arabia will likely have to delay mega-projects. Egypt and Lebanon face a blow as their workers in the Gulf send back less of the much-need...

80 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1,177

80 more cases of coronavirus have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,177, said the state Health Department on Monday.Of the 80 more COVID-19 positive cases, 23 are...

RBI announces Rs 50,000-cr special liquidity facility for mutual funds

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday provided a Rs 50,000-crore shot in the arm to stressed mutual funds by unveiling a special liquidity facility for the sector, days after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund decided to close six debt schemes. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020