Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown walks brightened by key worker scarecrows in English village

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:02 IST
Lockdown walks brightened by key worker scarecrows in English village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The daily lockdown walk has been brightened by the addition of scarecrows dressed as key workers in a village in southern England, as the community pays tribute to doctors, nurses, shop assistants, and waste collectors in its own quirky way. About 30 of the adult-sized stuffed dolls, complete with wigs and face masks, stethoscopes, and surgical gloves, are propped up in front gardens in the village of Capel, at the foot of the Surrey Hills, about 30 miles south of London.

"We needed to cheer up the village and get people to have a laugh as they went around on their daily exercise," said Sally Wyborn, who instigated the idea of the scarecrows. Many of the unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic such as policemen and postmen, farmers, rubbish collectors, and supermarket workers, are represented by the scarecrows, as well as doctors and nurses.

The idea of giant dolls was not new to the villagers of Capel. They used to make them every June to advertise a fete and open gardens but had not done so for nine years following the death of Wyborn's husband. After Britain went into lockdown on March 23, however, putting a stop to social interactions with people told to stay at home apart from a few exceptions including a one-hour daily outing for exercise, Wyborn had an idea.

"In one of my mad moments, I suddenly thought why don't we resurrect the scarecrows, everybody's got time to make them," the 78-year-old told Reuters. Word was put out on email and social media and through local clubs for children, and the horticultural society for adults and scarecrows soon lined the main street and side roads.

They will be there for the foreseeable future as Britons have no clarity on how and when the lockdown will be eased. "Until it's all over. Leave them out until we come out of lockdown and then watch the party," Wyborn said.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Russia says UN security council members agreed to hold online summit

Russias foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have agreed to hold an online five-way summit, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Interfax news agency repo...

British GP will not take place in front of fans: Silverstone

Silverstone owners confirmed on Monday that no spectators would be able to attend the British Grand Prix due to the coronavirus pandemic but the race is still scheduled to go aheadOrganisers have not yet postponed or cancelled the July 19 e...

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL of journalists’ bodies on job loss, wage cuts in media

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centres reply on a plea alleging that employees including journalists have been meted out inhuman and illegal treatment by some media organizations which have been issuing termination notices, effecting ...

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen on Monday urged a leading separatist group that declared self-rule in the south to rescind its move, saying it was an escalatory action at a time all parties should focus on confronting the novel cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020