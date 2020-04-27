Left Menu
Indonesia sees rate of coronavirus infections lower by June - task force chief

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:22 IST
Indonesia expects the rate of coronavirus infections to fall by June, its COVID-19 task force chief Doni Monardo said on Monday.

"The President has asked that we work harder, for the people to obey and be more disciplined, and for the authorities to be more stern so that by June, we're hoping we can lower the infections in Indonesia. In July, we're hoping to resume our normal lives," Monardo said after a cabinet meeting.

Monardo pledged to increase tests between April and May "massively".

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

