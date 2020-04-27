Austria's Kurz pledges fairness on workers' pay and multinationals' tax

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz praised essential workers in an address to the nation on Monday, saying hard-working people should earn more out of fairness and to spur consumption, and that multinationals should pay their fair share of tax.

"At the national and European level, we will fight against all forms of tax evasion and against unfair tax practices of large companies," Kurz, a conservative, said in a speech marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of Austria's Second Republic after World War Two.