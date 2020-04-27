Left Menu
Development News Edition

Builders back at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris after coronavirus shutdown

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:44 IST
Builders back at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris after coronavirus shutdown
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Construction workers were back at the burned shell of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday, resuming the mammoth task of rebuilding after the coronavirus outbreak forced a pause of a month and a half. Fire engulfed the 850-year-old building on the banks of the River Seine on April 15 last year. The flames destroyed the spire and roof and, according to officials, came within 30 minutes of razing the cathedral to the ground.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuild within five years but work so far has been slow. Delays were caused by toxic lead released by the fire, winter storms, and then by the COVID-19 epidemic which closed the site in March. Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, the rector of the cathedral, said the work getting underway on Monday was to make the site compliant with social distancing rules so work properly could resume. He said showers for workers would be modified and changing rooms adapted to reduce the risk of infection.

"It's true that we have lost a month and a half," Chauvet told Reuters Television. But he said the project was on track to meet Macron's 5-year deadline. "That doesn't mean that all of the restorations will be completed, but it means we will be able to enter again into the cathedral."

He said the first task, once work gets fully underway, was to remove the tangle of metal scaffolding that melted in the fire and enmeshed itself in the structure of the cathedral. "When that's removed, we can say that the phase of making safe will have been completed," said Chauvet.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise as U.S. starts to reopen, Boeing gains

Wall Street was set to rise at the open on Monday as more states prepared to lift coronavirus-induced curbs and Boeing gained after pulling out of a deal to buy Embraers commercial jets division. The U.S. planemaker rose 1.9 in premarket tr...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing, officials said on Monday.&#160; The Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions by using both small and h...

Lockdown: IJMA seeks Mamata's intervention to resume operation at all jute mills

The Indian Jute Mills Association IJMA on Monday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention to resume production at all the units in the state and save the industry which remains virtually non-operational ...

Health News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial; Regeneron, Sanofi to treat only 'critical' COVID-19 patients with arthritis drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Tokyo reports fewest new coronavirus cases in 4 weeks, calls for vigilanceMetropolitan Tokyo confirmed 39 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, the fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020