Maha: 47-year-old woman first COVID-19 case in Bhandara

Bhandara on Monday became thelatest district in Maharashtra to get on the COVID-19 mapafter a 47-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus,health officials said

She was admitted in the isolation ward of the state-run hospital in Bhandara, over 60 kilometres from here, onApril 23 for tuberculosis, and her samples were sent forcoronavirus testing, which tested positive on Monday, anofficial said

Meanwhile, six persons were discharged on Monday inNagpur after recovery from the infection, officials said.