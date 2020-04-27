Left Menu
We have sufficient amount of testing kits: Lav Agarwal

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that sufficient amount of testing kits are available in the country and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working as per the need.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:08 IST
We have sufficient amount of testing kits: Lav Agarwal
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, speaking to media in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

During press briefing here, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, said: "At the level of ICMR, we have sufficient amount of kits as far as RT-PCR test is concerned. Not only a sufficient amount of kits are available but we also have parallelly ensured geographical adequacy." (ANI)

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

