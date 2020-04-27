Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore confirms 799 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:32 IST
Singapore confirms 799 new coronavirus cases

Singapore has confirmed 799 more coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Monday, taking the city-state's tally of cases to 14,423.

The health ministry also reported two more deaths, taking the total death toll to 14. Among the new cases, 764 are foreign workers living in dormitories in the city-state, which has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Maha: To stop spread of virus, Pune plans to decongest slums

Authorities in Pune in Maharashtra on Monday said they planned to decongest slums in wake of the relentless spread of coronavirus and asked people living in some of these pockets to shift to facilities set up by the civic body. Densely popu...

COVID-19: Amazon plans to raise Rs 100-cr in match-funding with 4 NGOs

Online retail major Amazon India has tied up with four non-profits -- Habitat for Humanity India, Oxfam India, United Way India and Akshaya Patra -- to help raise at least Rs 100 crore to help fight deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The Amazon offe...

Peruvian copper mine Antamina reports 210 positive coronavirus cases

Peruvian copper mine Antamina, owned by global miners BHP and Glencore, on Monday reported 210 positive cases of coronavirus.The company said in a statement it discovered the cases while conducting 600 tests on its staff and contractors, 50...

Ronaldinho says arrest and confinement has been 'hard'

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho said on Monday that his arrest and subsequent house arrest in Paraguay for using a false passport was a very hard blow. I would never have imagined myself in such a situation, said the former Barcel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020