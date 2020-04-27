Coronavirus: Mobile dispensary for pregnant women launched in Nagpur

A mobile dispensary service has been started in Nagpur for expectant mothers. Started by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), the service is aimed at ensuring regular check-up for pregnant women during the lockdown period.

"Due to COVID-19 and news about women in pregnancy contracting the virus, the civic body cobbled up the mobile medical unit to screen all ladies so that they can be checked-up and provided medical aid in time," said Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner of the NMC. The mobile dispensary is equipped with testing facilities and medical supplies for expectant mothers.

Nagpur has about 120 cases of coronavirus, out of which 23 have recovered and one has died. The authorities have identified some hotspots and sealed such areas. "Especially, the unit conducted tests in areas of the city as containment zones. In these areas, the citizens are unable to move out. They are barred for purchases of essential commodities which is being provided to them at their doorsteps now," the Municipal Commissioner added. (ANI)