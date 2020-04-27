UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises 360 to 21,092

UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises 360 to 21,092Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:56 IST
A further 360 people have died from COVID-19 in British hospitals, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday, bringing the total to 21,092.
The 360 increase was the lowest daily death toll for four weeks, although weekend reporting delays can distort Monday totals.
Hancock said that the deaths of 82 health service workers were included in the figures.
- READ MORE ON:
- Matt Hancock
- COVID
- British