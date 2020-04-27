Britain unveils life assurance scheme for health and care workers

Families of British health and care workers who die on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic will be paid 60,000 pounds ($74,472) as part of a new life assurance scheme, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

"The government is setting up a life assurance scheme for NHS (National Health Service) and social care frontline colleagues," Hancock said.

"Families of staff who die from coronavirus in the course of their essential frontline work will receive a 60,000 pound payment."