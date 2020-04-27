Left Menu
Development News Edition

Refugees being drafted in to help respond to COVID-19 crisis in Europe

Refugee workers are often delayed from being able to join the labour force in Europe despite having expertise because the diplomas and certificates they received in their home countries are not recognized.

UN | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:50 IST
Refugees being drafted in to help respond to COVID-19 crisis in Europe
Yasin, a doctor from Somalia, and Mohamed, a medic from Libya, both fled violence in their home countries and are now in France, working alongside other health professionals in the fight against COVID-19.  Image Credit: ANI

With many European health services struggling to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients, many refugees and migrants with experience in the sector, are being drafted in to help respond to the crisis.

Refugee workers are often delayed from being able to join the labour force in Europe despite having expertise because the diplomas and certificates they received in their home countries are not recognized. But a recently adopted scheme to fast-track acceptance of their qualifications is making it easier for highly regulated health services to take advantage of their skills.

Yasin, a doctor from Somalia, and Mohamed, a medic from Libya, both fled violence in their home countries and are now in France, working alongside other health professionals in the fight against COVID-19.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'

European planemaker Airbus gave its starkest assessment yet of damage from the coronavirus crisis, telling the companys 135,000 employees to brace for potentially deeper job cuts and warning its survival is at stake without immediate action...

Nine Pune cops test positive for coronavirus so far

Nine Pune police personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday. Close contacts of all these police personnel have been quarantined.On April 17, a constable attached to one of the police stations in ...

Mary Kom lauds India's frontline workers as nation fights coronavirus

By Nitin Srivastava As the nation continues to fight against coronavirus, Indian boxer Mary Kom on Monday saluted the countrys frontline workers, who are putting their own lives at risk in order to save other peoples lives, for their commen...

Report: Texans pick up QB Watson's fifth-year option

The Texans will exercise their fifth-year 2021 club option for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday. The option is projected to cost 17.3 million, however negotiations for a long-term contract with the two-time ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020