Refugees being drafted in to help respond to COVID-19 crisis in Europe

With many European health services struggling to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients, many refugees and migrants with experience in the sector, are being drafted in to help respond to the crisis.

Refugee workers are often delayed from being able to join the labour force in Europe despite having expertise because the diplomas and certificates they received in their home countries are not recognized. But a recently adopted scheme to fast-track acceptance of their qualifications is making it easier for highly regulated health services to take advantage of their skills.

Yasin, a doctor from Somalia, and Mohamed, a medic from Libya, both fled violence in their home countries and are now in France, working alongside other health professionals in the fight against COVID-19.