Nigeria to begin 'phased and gradual' easing of lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja

Nigeria to begin 'phased and gradual' easing of lockdowns in Lagos, AbujaReuters | Lagos | Updated: 28-04-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:54 IST
Nigeria will begin a "phased and gradual" easing of more than four weeks of lockdowns on May 4, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address on Monday.
Lagos and Ogun states, and the federal capital territory of Abuja, entered lockdowns to tame the spread of the new coronavirus on March 30.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- Muhammadu Buhari
- Lagos
- Abuja
ALSO READ
Nigerians shake off coronavirus lockdown boredom with group exercise
Nigeria joins OPEC+ to cut 9.7 Million Barrels per day oil supply
Nigerian police deploy units to tackle lockdown crimewave
Nigeria to extend coronavirus lockdowns for 14 more days - President Buhari
Nigeria to extend coronavirus lockdowns for 14 more days - President Buhari