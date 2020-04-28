Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS, medical facilities to take proactive steps against COVID-19; aware people on stigma: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has directed authorities of All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other premier medical institutions to take proactive measures to combat COVID-19 in their respective states, and create awareness among the society that there should be no stigma related to COVID-19 patients and frontline healthcare workers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 01:09 IST
AIIMS, medical facilities to take proactive steps against COVID-19; aware people on stigma: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has directed authorities of All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other premier medical institutions to take proactive measures to combat COVID-19 in their respective states, and create awareness among the society that there should be no stigma related to COVID-19 patients and frontline healthcare workers.

Dr Vardhan chaired a video conference with medical directors of AIIMS (Delhi), regional AIIMS, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry and Post Graduate Institute (PGI) Chandigarh to review the preparedness on coronavirus. Talking to ANI, Dr Vadhan said, "Today (Monday), I have spoken to medical directors of all AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry and PGI Chandigarh to assess their planning and strategy for COVID-19, how they are undertaking patient care, requirements for equipment and their planning for future."

"I have asked them two important things -- to take proactive leadership to combat this (COVID-19) disease in their respective states and to aware people on stigma related to recovered patients and doctors who are deputed for coronavirus treatment," he said. A senior official said that AIIMS, Delhi has specially been asked to create awareness material for people on stigma-related issues on coronavirus. "AIIMS, Delhi has to take key steps to counsel people on stigma against patients and healthcare workers," the official said.

Recently, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS also highlighted how stigma related to COVID-19 is posing another challenge. He conveyed that recovered patients are "a symbol of hope and victory to us and that they should not be stigmatised." "Due to stigma, many patients who have underlying health conditions and developing mild flu-like symptoms are not contacting the authorities to get the COVID-19 test done, which might create another potential threat to the higher mortality rate and co-morbidity," he said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 28,380 COVID-19 cases in India, including 6,362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug may only help critical coronavirus patients -study

Results of a study of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SAs rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara indicate it may only help the sickest coronavirus patients, the companies said on Monday, dampening hopes the medicine could benefit a wide...

'It's not about you': Democrats bet Trump coronavirus response a 2020 winner for Biden

Joe Bidens U.S. presidential campaign and his Democratic Party allies have gone on an all-out offensive against President Donald Trumps coronavirus response, betting it will be a winning issue with American voters in November.Just weeks ago...

U.S. imposes new rules on exports to China to keep them from its military

The United States said on Monday it will impose new restrictions on exports to China to keep semiconductor production equipment and other technology away from Beijings military. The new rules will require licenses for U.S. companies to sell...

Japanese healing helps to destress Bolivia's coronavirus workers

On Bolivias frontline against the coronavirus, Marcia Calderon is helping medical workers unwind with energy healing technique Reiki, but without the usual laying on of hands to guard against infection.Calderon, who began studying the pract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020