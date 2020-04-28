Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria to begin 'phased and gradual' easing of lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 01:43 IST
Nigeria to begin 'phased and gradual' easing of lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja

Nigeria will begin a "phased and gradual" easing of more than four weeks of lockdowns in the national capital and the largest city on May 4, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address on Monday. Lagos and Ogun states and the federal capital territory of Abuja entered lockdowns to tame the spread of the new coronavirus on March 30.

Confirmed cases of the new virus have roughly quadrupled since a lockdown extension was announced on April 13, to 1,273 cases and 40 deaths, most concentrated in Lagos and Abuja. But Buhari said the lockdowns had come at a "very heavy economic cost," stripping many citizens of their livelihoods.

"No country can afford the full impact of a sustained lockdown while awaiting the development of vaccines," Buhari said. Millions of Nigeria's 200 million citizens, more than 20 million of whom live in Lagos, live on daily wages, and the lockdown left many without money to buy food.

Authorities will enforce an overnight curfew, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and also will require all those who are out during the day to wear face masks. The federal government will also enforce a ban on non-essential movement between Nigeria's 36 states, a measure the governors' forum had requested.

President Buhari, however, announced a new two-week lockdown in the northern state of Kano, effective immediately. Cases there have risen to 77, putting it behind only Lagos and Abuja, and public health authorities are investigating a reported spike in suspicious deaths in the economically powerful capital city of the same name. Kano state's governor began a lockdown there from April 16.

"The federal government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the state in controlling and containing the pandemic," Buhari said. (Additional reporting By Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos and Paul Carsten and Felix Onuah in Abuja Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug may only help critical coronavirus patients -study

Results of a study of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SAs rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara indicate it may only help the sickest coronavirus patients, the companies said on Monday, dampening hopes the medicine could benefit a wide...

'It's not about you': Democrats bet Trump coronavirus response a 2020 winner for Biden

Joe Bidens U.S. presidential campaign and his Democratic Party allies have gone on an all-out offensive against President Donald Trumps coronavirus response, betting it will be a winning issue with American voters in November.Just weeks ago...

U.S. imposes new rules on exports to China to keep them from its military

The United States said on Monday it will impose new restrictions on exports to China to keep semiconductor production equipment and other technology away from Beijings military. The new rules will require licenses for U.S. companies to sell...

Japanese healing helps to destress Bolivia's coronavirus workers

On Bolivias frontline against the coronavirus, Marcia Calderon is helping medical workers unwind with energy healing technique Reiki, but without the usual laying on of hands to guard against infection.Calderon, who began studying the pract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020