Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burgers, fries and coffee: New Zealanders rush for fast food as lockdown eases

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 28-04-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 05:24 IST
Burgers, fries and coffee: New Zealanders rush for fast food as lockdown eases

New Zealanders queued for burgers, fries and coffee takeaway on Tuesday after they were freed from a month-long lockdown, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern credited with eliminating domestic transmission of the coronavirus. Around 400,000 people returned to work after Ardern shifted the country's alert level down a notch, loosening some of the tough movement restrictions that shut down businesses for weeks.

"It’s hard to explain how good this tastes," Christopher Bishop, a lawmaker, said on Twitter after posting a picture with a take away coffee cup. Long queues of cars snaked up to McDonald's Corp outlets in Auckland and Wellington from the early hours as people sought a fast food fix.

"We got quarter pounders, Big Macs, drinks ... I've still got two cheeseburgers left but I can't finish them," Tai Perez, who arrived at a McDonald's outlet in Auckland at 4am, was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald. New Zealand's 5 million residents were subjected to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with Ardern shutting down much of the country from March 26.

Ardern said those measures had paid off. New Zealand has reported just 1,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 19 deaths, one of the lowest tallies in the world. "We can say with confidence that we do not have community transmission in New Zealand. The trick now is to maintain that," Ardern told Radio New Zealand on Tuesday.

There was growing debate among officials and academics about the terminology that should be used for New Zealand's status in relation to the coronavirus spread, with some saying "elimination" would not allow for recurrent small numbers of cases. They point to the fact that the country reported five new cases and one death yesterday. "When I talk about elimination it does not mean zero cases, it means zero tolerance for cases," Ardern said. "The idea of COVID being completely gone, that is eradication - so there are important differences there."

New Zealand is maintaining several social distancing policies despite the step down in the alert level with malls pubs, hairdressers and other public shopping areas to stay shut for at least another two weeks. Siouxsie Wiles, a microbiologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland, was among those warning the virus could return if lockdown measures were eased too quickly.

"If we turn our backs for a minute, we’ll be on the path to a serious outbreak once again. And we’ve seen this happen overseas," Wiles wrote in a column on the online news site The Spinoff.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

All political actors must put interests of Yemenis first: UN special envoy

The needs of Yemens people should be put first, ahead of actions that risk escalating the already dire situation inside the war-shattered country, UN Special Envoy for the war-weary country, Martin Griffiths, said on Monday.Responding to a ...

Despite fall in casualties in Afghanistan, civilians still get killed due to fighting

In the first quarter of 2020, the number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan fell by nearly a third from the same period a year earlier, representing the lowest first-quarter figure since 2012, according to a UN report released on Monday....

JetBlue mandates face coverings for customers during travel

JetBlue Airways Corp on Monday became the first major U.S. airline to impose a face covering on customers during travel, in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The new policy follows guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Dis...

EXCLUSIVE-More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with coronavirus symptoms, data shows

More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with acute symptoms of COVID-19 but were not recorded as victims of the disease, a Reuters review of data from 16 of the countrys 34 provinces showed.Three medical experts said the figures indicated the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020