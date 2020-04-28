JetBlue mandates face coverings for customers during travel

JetBlue Airways Corp on Monday became the first major U.S. airline to impose a face covering on customers during travel, in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The new policy follows guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that all individuals should wear a face covering in public.

Starting May 4 all JetBlue customers will be required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning, the low-cost carrier said https://bit.ly/2SaRY9C in a statement. JetBlue started mandating face masks for flight attendants as well as other crewmembers including airport workers on April 17.