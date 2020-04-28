China's Shaanxi province reports 20 new imported coronavirus cases

China's northwestern Shaanxi province reported 20 new imported COVID-19 cases between 8 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily newspaper reported.

The report said the patients were all Chinese nationals who had arrived on an Air China flight from Moscow. There were five other passengers who were confirmed to be asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, the paper said.