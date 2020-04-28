Two cases of coronavirus in Santkabirnagar district

Two people tested positive for coronavirus here, taking the total number of virus cases in the district to 23, a senior official said on Tuesday

The two of them have been kept in isolation and the area around their homes has been sealed, District Magistrate Ravish Kumar Gupta said

The two include a 28-year-old man from Bakhira village and a 40-year-old woman of Magher town, who is related to a coronavirus-infected family, the DM said.