FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

More than 3.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 210,263 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT on Tuesday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE * Confirmed cases in Germany rose by 1,144 and the death toll by 163. Total cases stood at 156,337 and the death count at 5,913. * The death toll in France rose by 437 to 23,293. * Turkey's confirmed cases increased by 2,131 in the past 24 hours, and 95 more people have died. * Death count in Italy climbed by 333, but the daily tally of new cases declined to 1,739. * Russia's infections tally climbed above 87,000. AMERICAS * More than 993,000 have been infected in the United States and 56,201 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 on Tuesday. * U.S. President Donald Trump said China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting "serious investigations". * Ohio Governor Mike DeWine outlined "first steps" towards reopening the state's economy and Georgia permitted restaurant dining for the first time in a month on Monday. * California will step up enforcement of public health restrictions after crowds jammed beaches, while Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she will be "guided by data, not artificial timelines." * Mexico reported 852 new cases and 83 new deaths on Monday. * Argentina has banned until September ticket sales for commercial flights. * One of the 46 people who arrived in Jamaica on a deportation flight from the United States a week ago has tested positive. * Peruvian copper mine Antamina, owned by BHP and Glencore, reported 210 cases.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Mainland China reported 6 new cases for April 27, up from 3 a day earlier, bringing total infections at 82,836. * More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with acute symptoms of COVID-19 but were not recorded as victims, a Reuters review of data from 16 of the country's 34 provinces showed. * Thailand reported seven more cases and two new deaths. * Bondi Beach and two neighboring beaches in Sydney were reopened. New South Wales state said it would let up to two adults visit another person's home from Friday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel will begin a staggered reopening of schools next week if the latest health data does not warn of heightened coronavirus risk. * Thirty workers at an offshore oil platform in Equatorial Guinea have tested positive.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Asian shares and U.S. stock futures dipped into the red, erasing earlier gains, as a renewed decline in oil prices overshadowed optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions seen globally. * Japan's March jobless rate rose to its highest in a year, while job availability slipped to a more than three-year low. * South Korea President Moon Jae-in said the deepening impact from the pandemic will worsen going forward and said massive job losses are of his concern. * A recession in Singapore's economy could be deeper than forecast, its central bank said.