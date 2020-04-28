UK tells parents: be vigilant on child inflammatory disease

Parents should be vigilant about a severe inflammatory disease among infants that some medics fear may have a link to COVID-19, a junior British interior minister said on Tuesday. "It demonstrates just how fast-moving this virus is and how unprecedented it is in its effect," Victoria Atkins told Sky News.

"The chief medical officer has said that it's extremely rare but we must all be watching very carefully through this virus," she said. Italian and British medical experts are investigating a possible link between the coronavirus pandemic and clusters of what appears to be Kawasaki disease, a severe inflammatory disease, among infants who are arriving in hospital with high fevers and swollen arteries.