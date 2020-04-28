Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two COVID-19 patients recover in Chhattisgarh, only three active cases remain

Two COVID-19 patients have been discharged after being cured of the infection from AIIMS Raipur on Tuesday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:29 IST
Two COVID-19 patients recover in Chhattisgarh, only three active cases remain
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two COVID-19 patients have been discharged after being cured of the infection from AIIMS Raipur on Tuesday.

"They were found negative in the second consecutive COVID-19 test. Now, Chhattisgarh has three active COVID-19 patients including one nursing officer. All are in stable condition," AIIMS Raipur said.

34 patients have been treated and discharged in the state. A total of 37 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on April 27, 2020

Money Market Operations as on April 27, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent MONEY MARKETS VOLUME WEIGHTED ONE LEG AVERAGE RATE RANGE A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 292,033.57 2.26 0.50-4.50 I. Call Money 10,692.91...

Killing of priests in UP shouldn't be communalised like Palghar incident in Maharashtra: Raut taunts BJP.

Killing of priests in UP shouldnt be communalised like Palghar incident in Maharashtra Raut taunts BJP....

Protect workers now and after lockdowns ease, says ILO

As the pressure mounts on countries to ease their lockdown restrictions, the International Labour Organisation ILO on Tuesday urged governments to take action to prevent and control COVID-19 in the workplace with active involvement and dial...

Poll: Cost makes nearly 1 in 10 leery of seeking COVID care

As states gear up to reopen, a poll finds a potential obstacle to controlling coronavirus nearly 1 in 10 adults say cost would keep them from seeking help if they thought they were infected. The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020