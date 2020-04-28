Lockdown honeymoon for Russian-Brazilian couple - and Cherry the dog

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:30 IST
When Brazilian IT worker Helios and Russian saleswoman Luiza tied the knot in St Petersburg in mid-March, their plan was to emigrate to Texas, where he was due to start a new job in May.

But the coronavirus put paid to that, and now they are honeymooning in her one-bedroom flat in the locked-down city, taking brisk walks with Cherry the dog as their authorised form of daily exercise. "I came here with one bag, with maybe five or six items of clothing. I was not prepared, but I don't think anyone was," said Helios, 34, who was previously based in Warsaw.

"For me it's a lifesaver that I am here because I have my wife, so I am happy." Luiza, 29, is happy too, though the fact that her job contract expires at the end of April is a worry.

Helios says his U.S. job offer is still valid, but a potential start date has not been discussed. The Brazilian's biggest concern, however, is the health of his parents back home in Goiás, west of Brasilia. "I am trying to call every day, I really miss them," he said. "But now I have a new family with Luiza."

