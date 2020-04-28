Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian Air slightly amends terms of conversion plan after talks with bondholders

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:50 IST
Norwegian Air slightly amends terms of conversion plan after talks with bondholders

Norwegian Air, the budget carrier that is fighting for its survival, has made some amendments to the terms of its debt-to-equity conversion plan in response to demands from bondholders, it said on Tuesday. On Monday the airline published the full details of a plan that may help it survive the coronavirus outbreak, if creditors and shareholders give it a green light.

"The revised proposal to the bondholders reflects that the company continues to make progress with its other stakeholders," Norwegian Air said in a statement. If the swap is not approved, Norwegian has said, the company would run out of cash by mid-May. It has grounded 95% of its fleet, leaving just seven aircraft in operation.

Among the changes, Norwegian Air proposes to convert 50% of the value of two of the bonds into shares, rather than 60% as first proposed, and 80% of the value of a third bond into shares, rather than 85% as first proposed. Bondholders will vote on the proposals on Thursday. If they approve the terms, the proposal is then put to a vote to shareholders on Monday.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore confirms 528 new coronavirus cases, tally 14951 now

Singapore has confirmed 528 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours with the total toll of those infected nearing 15,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. As of 28 April 2020, 12 pm, the Ministry of Health MOH has preliminarily con...

ADB approves $1.5 billion financing to support India's COVID-19 response

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Tuesday approved a 1.5 billion dollar loan to India to help fund its response to the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic. This includes support for immediate priorities like disease containment and ...

Maha: 4 employees in secretariat test positive for coronavirus

The Maharashtra secretariat, Mantralaya, will remain shut for the next two days in view of four employees testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. The affected employees of a state government department have been shift...

World Bank signs $40 million loan deal to help Bhutan undertake reform program

The Royal Government of Bhutan and the World Bank today signed a 40 million budget support loan agreement to help Bhutan undertake a comprehensive reform program to enhance its fiscal management and realize its development goals. The agreem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020