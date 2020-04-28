COVID-19: Five women get discharged, get gift of fruit baskets

Five women were discharged from a government hospital here on Tuesday following recovery from coronavirus and they were gifted baskets of fruits, officials said. Four women, who are Vellore residents and another from nearby Tirupattur were discharged after they tested negative for the contagion in confirmatory tests done at the hospital.

They were treated at the Adukkamparai government medical college hospital. Lauding them on their recovery, Vellore District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram handed them baskets of fruits and sent them home by ambulance.

The discharged people have been asked to confine themselves to their homes for at least 14 days and follow personal hygiene, officials said..