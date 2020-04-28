Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Five women get discharged, get gift of fruit baskets

PTI | Vellore | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:20 IST
COVID-19: Five women get discharged, get gift of fruit baskets

Five women were discharged from a government hospital here on Tuesday following recovery from coronavirus and they were gifted baskets of fruits, officials said. Four women, who are Vellore residents and another from nearby Tirupattur were discharged after they tested negative for the contagion in confirmatory tests done at the hospital.

They were treated at the Adukkamparai government medical college hospital. Lauding them on their recovery, Vellore District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram handed them baskets of fruits and sent them home by ambulance.

The discharged people have been asked to confine themselves to their homes for at least 14 days and follow personal hygiene, officials said..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Traders, businessmen in Gilgit facing problems due to lockdown

Small traders and businessmen in Gilgit Baltistan, a region under Pakistani occupation, are facing immense problems due to over a month-long lockdown implemented due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The holy month of Ramzan is usually the peak tim...

Kin of 65-year-old man, who was first to die of COVID-19 in

The family members of the 65 -year-old COVID-19 patient, who was the first person to die of the infection in Northeast, were discharged from a quarantine facility on Tuesday after completing 24 days of isolation, a senior medical official s...

Cong demands probe into construction of flyover in Mangaluru

The Congress has demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of a flyover on the national highway NH 66 here after cracks appeared at three places on the bridge, just three months after its inauguration. Congress ML...

Imran cracks whip on media team, ropes in ex-Army spokesman amidst growing criticism

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has fired his special aide on IB and replaced her with a powerful former military spokesman as he revamped his media team for the second time since coming to power amidst mounting criticism for failing to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020