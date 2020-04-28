COVID-19: Two women recover in C'garh; 3 active cases remain

Left Menu
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:22 IST
Two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city on Tuesday after recovering from the infection, an official said. At least 34 persons have been discharged from the hospital, which now only has three active cases left, a public relations officer from AIIMS said.

"The hospital has discharged two women from Katghora town in Korba district, after they tested negative for the infection in two consecutive tests," he said. As of now, three patients, including a male nursing officer of AIIMS, were recuperating in the hospital's isolation ward, he added.

Katghora, located around 200 km from Raipur, has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, with 27 confirmed cases reported there till April 16. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 37; New cases 0; Deaths 0; Discharged 34; Active cases 3; People tested so far 14,987. PTI TKP ARU ARU ARU

