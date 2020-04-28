Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-'Should I buy a mask or food?' - South Asia's poor face stark choice

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:46 IST
FEATURE-'Should I buy a mask or food?' - South Asia's poor face stark choice

By Shadi Khan Saif and Shihar Aneez KABUL/COLOMBO, April 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Buy a mask and let his family go hungry, or buy food and go out into the crowded city without one - that is the stark choice facing Hayatullah Khan, an Afghan labourer whose daily earnings have fallen below $1.50 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many poor South Asians, Khan has no choice but to leave the house for work. But even without the hit to his earnings from the coronavirus pandemic, he would have struggled to afford the mask authorities tell him he should wear. "I have earned less than 100 afghani ($1.32) today. What am I going to do?," Khan told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in the Afghan capital Kabul. "Should I buy a mask or food for my family?"

Wearing a mask in public is now compulsory in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and advised by Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and demand and prices have soared. With basic disposable mask now costing up to $7 in some places, that has created a new form of inequality in cities where hundreds of millions live in cramped, unhygienic conditions.

Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director for Human Rights Watch, said coronavirus lockdown measures had disproportionately hurt marginalised communities. "Certainly the coronavirus itself does not distinguish between prince or pauper, race or religion," said Ganguly.

"But how it impacts individuals differs vastly depending on their access to food, shelter, health and other basic needs." MARK-UPS

In India, the business tycoon Anand Mahindra had to backtrack after tweeting an image of a woman and small child wearing leaves as makeshift masks with the words, "a reminder that nature provides us with all that we need". He deleted the tweet saying it was "insensitive to the inequity of the situation" after others pointed out there was no evidence leaves provided protection from the virus.

In Sri Lanka, authorities have capped prices at 15 rupees (eight cents) for a disposable surgical-style mask and 150 rupees for the closer-fitting ones sometimes called respirators. Yet locals said it was difficult to find either at those prices, with pharmacies marking up costs.

"Earlier we bought surgical masks for 15 rupees, but now they are not available at that price and some sell the same masks at 75 rupees," said Hashan, who lives in a slum in the capital Colombo. "So most of the people in our area are wearing homemade masks now," he said, declining to give his full name as he was outside during the lockdown.

South Asia has been less hard hit by the virus than many other parts of the world, with confirmed coronavirus deaths in India - a country of 1.3 billion - still below the 1,000 mark. But Nipuna Kumbalathara, a spokesman for Oxfam in Asia, said cases like Hashan's highlighted the need for greater public investment.

"Clearly people who are struggling to put meals on their tables can't pay for their safety kits, testing or care," he said by email, urging governments to provide protective gear to poor and vulnerable people. DIY MASKS

The World Health Organization says masks only need to be worn by those who are sick and showing symptoms, and those caring for people suspected to have the disease. Although many governments are mandating the use of masks to curb the spread of the virus as they relax lockdown measures, others have urged the public not to buy them while there are shortages to ensure adequate supplies for healthcare workers.

In India, the government has released a manual for DIY face-coverings, including ones using rubber bands. Many South Asians have found stopgap ways to cover their faces - from the loose end of sarees and scarves to handkerchiefs and towels - used before the outbreak to block out the sun, dust and pollution.

Meanwhile, police teams, charities and women's self-help groups have been making millions of washable masks that they give to poor and rural communities free or at a low cost. Saral Design Solutions, a Mumbai-based start-up that makes low-cost sanitary pads, has switched to manufacturing up to 70 three-ply disposable surgical masks every minute for less than 6 cents each.

But these are the exception - most have no choice but to pay over the odds for poor-quality masks that they are only rarely able to wash. "I have been using this one for many days now," said autorickshaw driver Gul Pacha Pacha in Kabul, pointing to a dirty, worn disposable mask as middle-class Afghan men wearing gloves and proper face-coverings walked by.

"It is difficult to breathe with it on, so I only wear it when I have passengers." ($1 = 192.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) ($1 = 76.0000 afghanis)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore says COVID-19 cases may be higher than official tallies

Singapores top medical authority said on Tuesday the number of migrant workers infected with coronavirus may be higher than official tallies due to a priority to isolate those staying in dormitories with mass outbreaks. The Southeast Asian ...

BJP creating hatred against Muslims, says Akhilesh; questions UP govt's handling of crisis

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of creating hatred against Muslims over the coronavirus crisis, saying the ruling party members are following their basic training. In an interview with PTI, he charged the Bha...

Eastern Libyan forces say Turkish drone killed 5 civilians

Eastern Libyan forces laying siege on the countrys capital, Tripoli, accused their rivals on Tuesday of staging an attack in which a Turkish drone hit a food truck convoy in the countrys west, killing at least five civilians. The militia gr...

COVID-19: Traders, businessmen in Gilgit facing problems due to lockdown

Small traders and businessmen in Gilgit Baltistan, a region under Pakistani occupation, are facing immense problems due to over a month-long lockdown implemented due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The holy month of Ramzan is usually the peak tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020