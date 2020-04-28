One new COVID-19 case reported in Jharkhand, state tally 104

With one new case reported on Tuesday, Jharkhand's count of positive coronavirus cases stands at 104 cases, said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

"One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 today from Hindpiri in Ranchi. Total positive cases in Jharkhand touch 104," said the state health secretary.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that the country's COVID-19 tally has mounted to 29,435 including 21,632 active cases, 6,868 cured/discharged, one migrated and 934 deaths. (ANI)