Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agartala Smart City hands over Mobile COVID-19 sample collection kiosk to CMO

The kiosk ensures protection to the sample collecting doctor & prevents wastage of personal protection equipment (PPE).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:45 IST
Agartala Smart City hands over Mobile COVID-19 sample collection kiosk to CMO
The kiosk also facilitates mass testing of a larger number of people in a shorter timeframe. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

Agartala Smart City has designed and handed over a Mobile COVID-19 sample collection kiosk to the city's Chief Medical Officer (CMO). The kiosk ensures protection to the sample collecting doctor & prevents wastage of personal protection equipment (PPE). This initiative is a major step by Agartala in the fight against Covid-19.

Mounting of the kiosk on three-wheeler vehicle enables it to navigate through narrow lanes & helps the collection of samples from the community itself. There is no need for patients to come to the hospital for giving a sample. The kiosk also facilitates mass testing of a larger number of people in a shorter timeframe. This initiative was taken by the Municipal Commissioner, Agartala Municipal Corporation, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agartala Smart City Limited.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: EU sees new Brexit talks 'at an impasse': sources; Italy's prime minister defends snail-paced end to lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.EU sees new Brexit talks at an impasse sourcesNegotiations between the European Union EU and ex-member Britain over new trade arrangements from next year are at an impasse due to disagreem...

COVID-19: 'Good work' done by health professionals, workers earns praise from PMO

The good work done by health professionals and workers in Puducherry in combating the spread of coronavirus in the union territory has earned praise from the Prime Ministers office. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kum...

Rajasthan pvt hospitals seek release of pending dues under flagship insurance scheme

Private hospitals in Rajasthan have demanded the release of pending dues under the states flagship health insurance scheme, saying it would be difficult for them to operate if these are not cleared. They said the government is yet to clear ...

Govt set ups unified regulator for IFSC

The government has established International Financial Services Centres Authority to regulate all financial services in International Financial Services Centres IFSCs in Gandhinagar. The unified authority would will be headquartered in Gand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020