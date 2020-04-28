Agartala Smart City hands over Mobile COVID-19 sample collection kiosk to CMO

Agartala Smart City has designed and handed over a Mobile COVID-19 sample collection kiosk to the city's Chief Medical Officer (CMO). The kiosk ensures protection to the sample collecting doctor & prevents wastage of personal protection equipment (PPE). This initiative is a major step by Agartala in the fight against Covid-19.

Mounting of the kiosk on three-wheeler vehicle enables it to navigate through narrow lanes & helps the collection of samples from the community itself. There is no need for patients to come to the hospital for giving a sample. The kiosk also facilitates mass testing of a larger number of people in a shorter timeframe. This initiative was taken by the Municipal Commissioner, Agartala Municipal Corporation, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agartala Smart City Limited.

(With Inputs from PIB)