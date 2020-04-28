Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey aims to reopen economy starting late May -senior official

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:46 IST
Turkey aims to reopen economy starting late May -senior official

Turkey's government aims to begin reviving the economy in late May after a sharp slowdown due to measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, while minimising any risk of a second wave of infections, a senior official said on Tuesday. Separately, the head of a Turkish shopping malls association said there were plans for a gradual reopening from May 11 depending on demand from retailers and approval from a health authority advisory board.

Turkey has shuttered malls, schools, restaurants and cafes to curb a surge in cases of the COVID-19 disease. Though some workplaces remain open, it has imposed partial stay-at-home orders, largely closed borders and slowed domestic movement. Turkey is seventh globally in confirmed cases of the new coronavirus at more than 112,000. And while some 2,900 people have died, there has been a fall in newly reported deaths over the last eight days.

"When we look at the case and death numbers we have come to a positive point. As of this moment, there is a possibility for the economy to reopen," the senior official told Reuters. "Recent studies have indicated that a reopening of the economy will be possible at the end of May and current developments confirmed this. Steps will be taken to reopen without allowing a second wave of infections."

The official, who requested anonymity, said Turkey's cabinet had on Monday discussed further possible tax adjustments and incentives to protect jobs and cut business costs, adding the government aims to boost hard-hit tourism and airline sectors. Reopening "will allow positive GDP readings in the second half of the year and will minimise the annual contraction this year," the Turkish official said.

Trade, spending, manufacturing and consumer confidence - which hit a record low this month - have stumbled as virus containment measures have pushed Turkey's economy toward its second recession in less than two years. In an interview, Huseyin Alltas of the Council of Shopping Centres said a planned phased reopening from May 11 would probably initially exclude cinemas, playgrounds and restaurants - where sticking to social-distancing rules would be most challenging - until the government gives approval.

Those in hard-hit cities such as Istanbul - the worst area of outbreak in Turkey - may remain closed longer, he said, adding that all malls nationwide could reopen by June.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SA Post Office announces separation of paydays to avoid crowding

The elderly and persons with disabilities, who receive their monthly social grants from the South African Post Office SAPO, will from May receive their monies from the fourth day of the month. All other grants will be paid from the sixt...

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump faults China for coronavirus' spread, says U.S. investigating; Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Exclusive U.S. medical testing, cancer screenings plunge during coronavirus outbreak - data firm analysisRoutine medical tests critical for detecting and monitoring cancer and other ...

Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a historic dispute between the Trump administration and the U.S. House of Representatives over how much power Congress has to enforce subpoenas demanding testimony or documents. Holdin...

Mumbai local court grants bail to Bandra incident accused

A Bandra Court on Tuesday has granted bail to Vinay Dubey who was arrested in connection with the gathering of migrants at Bandra earlier this month. A Bandra Court today granted bail to accused Vinay Dubey on a personal bond of Rs 15,000, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020