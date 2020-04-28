Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total rises to 37

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:49 IST
2 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total rises to 37
The funding includes support for immediate priorities like disease containment and prevention Image Credit: ANI

A person from Goalpara and a 16-year old girl from Salmara Bongaigaon, both secondary contacts of attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The two fresh cases, which were reported after a gap of five days, took the total number of persons infected by coronavirus in the state to 37, he said.

Of the 37, nine are active cases, the minister said. The girl was in home quarantine when she tested positive for the disease, Sarma said.

The last COVID-19 case was reported in the state on April 23 from Dhubri. Prior to that, two persons had tested positive in Morigaon district on April 16.

All three of them are secondary contacts of Tablighi Jamaat event attendees and had been living in quarantine. The first man to test positive for coronavirus in the state, on March 31, is still undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. He is a cancer patient.

A person from neighbouring Nagaland is also undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Assam has so far tested 8,117 samples in six laboratories. One person has succumbed to the disease in the state, while 27 have recovered.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SA Post Office announces separation of paydays to avoid crowding

The elderly and persons with disabilities, who receive their monthly social grants from the South African Post Office SAPO, will from May receive their monies from the fourth day of the month. All other grants will be paid from the sixt...

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump faults China for coronavirus' spread, says U.S. investigating; Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Exclusive U.S. medical testing, cancer screenings plunge during coronavirus outbreak - data firm analysisRoutine medical tests critical for detecting and monitoring cancer and other ...

Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a historic dispute between the Trump administration and the U.S. House of Representatives over how much power Congress has to enforce subpoenas demanding testimony or documents. Holdin...

Mumbai local court grants bail to Bandra incident accused

A Bandra Court on Tuesday has granted bail to Vinay Dubey who was arrested in connection with the gathering of migrants at Bandra earlier this month. A Bandra Court today granted bail to accused Vinay Dubey on a personal bond of Rs 15,000, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020