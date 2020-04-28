Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Health Minister asks DBT, others to fastrack development of COVID-19 vaccine

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a video-conferencing meeting with directors of Department of Biotechnology, its 18 autonomous bodies and PSUs and asked them to fastrack the activities pertaining to the development of the vaccine for COVID-19, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, here on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:52 IST
Union Health Minister asks DBT, others to fastrack development of COVID-19 vaccine
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, during a press briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a video-conferencing meeting with directors of Department of Biotechnology, its 18 autonomous bodies and PSUs and asked them to fastrack the activities pertaining to the development of the vaccine for COVID-19, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, here on Tuesday. Agarwal said that Health Minister asked them to fast-track the development of antibody detection kits, RT-PCR detection kits and the COVID-19 vaccine, under Make in India.

"Union Health Minister held a video-conferencing meeting with Directors of Department of Biotechnology, its 18 autonomous bodies and PSUs and asked them fast-track development of antibody detection kits, RT-PCR detection kits and COVID-19 vaccine, under Make in India. The meeting was called to review the researches," said Agarwal. Agarwal said that Union Health Minister held a meeting with Delhi LG, Delhi health Minister, DCPs, DMs to review the COVID-19 surveillance activities.

He informed that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. "Such patients with requisite self-isolation facility at their residence will now have the option for home isolation. As per the eligibility for home isolation, the person should be clinically assigned as a very mild case/pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer," he said.

Responding to a question on the threats to health professionals while treating COVID-19 patients, Agarwal said: "Through online training, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is informing about necessary health precautions while treating COVID-19 patients. If a health professional does not adhere to safety measures guidelines, he can be infected with the coronavirus. We are asking them to take required health precautions," Agarwal said that there is nothing called a model to combat COVID-19.

"There is nothing called a model to combat COVID-19. There is nothing called Agra Model and Bhilwara Model. We need to follow the containment zones strategy. Even a small mistake can cause a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. We need to adhere to social distancing and other guidelines to combat COVID-19," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SA Post Office announces separation of paydays to avoid crowding

The elderly and persons with disabilities, who receive their monthly social grants from the South African Post Office SAPO, will from May receive their monies from the fourth day of the month. All other grants will be paid from the sixt...

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump faults China for coronavirus' spread, says U.S. investigating; Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Exclusive U.S. medical testing, cancer screenings plunge during coronavirus outbreak - data firm analysisRoutine medical tests critical for detecting and monitoring cancer and other ...

Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a historic dispute between the Trump administration and the U.S. House of Representatives over how much power Congress has to enforce subpoenas demanding testimony or documents. Holdin...

Mumbai local court grants bail to Bandra incident accused

A Bandra Court on Tuesday has granted bail to Vinay Dubey who was arrested in connection with the gathering of migrants at Bandra earlier this month. A Bandra Court today granted bail to accused Vinay Dubey on a personal bond of Rs 15,000, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020