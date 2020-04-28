Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian airlines' March passenger traffic falls 28.1% y/y - Rosaviatsiya

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:38 IST
Russian airlines' March passenger traffic falls 28.1% y/y - Rosaviatsiya
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines fell by 28.1% in March, Russia's federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said on Tuesday, with fewer people traveling due to the coronavirus.

Russian carriers served 6.41 million people in March, a sharp decline year-on-year. First-quarter numbers were also down to 23.3 million passengers, a drop of 5.9% year-on-year.

The number of passengers was lower than preliminary data released by Rosaviatsiya in early April.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. nears 1 million coronavirus cases as states ease restrictions

The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases neared 1 million on Tuesday and the projected American death toll rose in a closely watched academic model, even as some states eased restrictions aimed at fighting the pandemic battering the e...

Protester killed as unrest rocks Lebanon's Tripoli

Violent protests against growing economic hardship erupted in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Tuesday, with banks set ablaze after a night of rioting that left one demonstrator dead, according to security and medical sources. A collapse in ...

India loses hosting rights of 2021 men's world boxing championship after national federation fails to pay host fee: AIBA.

India loses hosting rights of 2021 mens world boxing championship after national federation fails to pay host fee AIBA....

BJP issues show-cause notice to UP MLA for remarks allegedly targeting Muslims

The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its UP MLA Suresh Tiwari for allegedly asking people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors, remarks that attracted the party a lot of flak.&#160; Official sources said top party leadership has f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020