Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus probably circulating in Yemen, UN says, amid funding shortage

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:48 IST
Coronavirus probably circulating in Yemen, UN says, amid funding shortage

There is a "very real probability" the new coronavirus is circulating in Yemen, the United Nations said on Tuesday, warning that an aid funding shortfall would compromise efforts to combat the virus in one of the most vulnerable countries. The war-damaged nation, whose population has been weakened by widespread hunger and disease, has reported one laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case but due to inadequate testing and a shattered health system aid groups fear a devastating outbreak.

The office of the U.N. aid chief in Yemen said that based on transmission patterns in other countries and given 17 days have passed since Yemen reported its first case, "agencies are warning there is now a very real probability that the virus has been circulating undetected and unmitigated within communities". "This increases the likelihood of a surge of cases which may quickly overwhelm health capacities," it said in a statement.

The case announced on April 10, a 60-year-old port official, has since recovered and tested negative for the virus, Yemen's coronavirus committee said on Monday. But authorities told Reuters they have been unable to track down "patient zero", an important step in tracing people potentially exposed to infection and containing an outbreak.

Yemen is already grappling with the world's largest humanitarian crisis after five years of war between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group that ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa. Around 80% of Yemen's population, or 24 million people, rely on aid, and 10 million are facing famine. Yemen has the world's fourth highest internally displaced population and healthcare is scarce in rural areas.

Under such conditions the virus could spread rapidly, and the funding gap is compounding risk. The statement said 31 of 41 major U.N. humanitarian assistance programmes will scale-down or stop in coming weeks without more money. One major donor, the U.S. Agency for International Development, cut funding last month over concerns that Houthi authorities are hindering aid distribution. The group, which controls most major urban centres, has dismissed the charges as baseless.

In mid-April the World Food Programme (WFP) said it had halved food aid to Houthi-controlled areas. Refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday it received only 28% of funding required this year and needs $89.4 million to assist more than 3.6 million displaced people, alongside foreign refugees and host communities.

A senior U.S. official recently told Reuters the United States is preparing a "substantial contribution" to help Yemen's coronavirus efforts.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Prices of cucumber, lady finger may rise due to Delhi-Haryana Border 'sealing'

The prices of vegetables like lady finger, cucumber and bottle gourd might increase in the city as their supply from Sonipat to Azadpur Mandi is likely get affected by up to 30 per cent, following sealing of Haryanas border with Delhi. Azad...

BJP issues show-cause notices to 2 UP MLAs for remarks allegedly targeting Muslims, questioning authorities

The BJP on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to two of its Uttar Pradesh MLAs -- Suresh Tiwari, who allegedly asked people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors, and Shyam Prakash for levelling corruption charges against Hardoi health a...

UP HC to hear on may 4 plea on assessing COVID-19 impact on economy

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday fixed May 4 to hear a plea for setting up a commission to assess the impact of coronavirus-triggered lockdown on the Indian economy. A Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on a lawsuit filed b...

COVID-19 having enormous impact on women as health facilities close: UNFPA 

Ongoing lockdowns and major disruptions to health services during the COVID-19 pandemic could result in seven million unintended pregnancies in the coming months, according to data released on Tuesday by the UN Population Fund UNFPA and par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020