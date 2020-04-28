Left Menu
Romanian 2020 parliament election might be delayed- president

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:08 IST
A parliament election in Romania scheduled for late November or early December might not take place this year unless the new coronavirus spread is contained, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

"It is premature to say whether we will be having elections (this year). It depends on how we handle the epidemic ... I will not tolerate having elections under this epidemic."

