Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt registers highest number of new coronavirus infections

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:16 IST
Egypt registers highest number of new coronavirus infections

Egypt registered 260 new infections of the novel coronavirus and 22 death, the health ministry said on Tuesday, the highest daily rise for both figures.

In total 5,042 people have been infected and 359 died since the start of the outbreak, the ministry said in a statement. A total of 1,304 have recovered.

Egypt, a country of 100 million, has closed its airports to contain the pandemic and imposed a night curfew but pushed back the starting time to 9 p.m., two hours later than initially in place.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Canada province hit worst by coronavirus preps restart plans, Trudeau cautious

Quebec, the Canadian province hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, is set on Tuesday to announce plans for restarting its economy, paving the way for companies like Bombardier Inc to gradually reopen key facilities. Prime Minister Justi...

COVID-19: Youtube introduces fact-check panels to searches in US to halt spread of misinformation

In an attempt to protect users in the US from misinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Youtube will add informational panels containing information from its network of fact-checkers to the searches. When users are searching on YouTube ...

S.Africa's delivery firms switch to meds, groceries during pandemic

A solitary motorbike rumbles through otherwise silent streets in Johannesburg, South Africas once bustling commercial hub, now transformed into a near ghost town by one of the worlds strictest coronavirus lockdowns.A few months ago its driv...

Kumaraswamy slams Centre after RBI writes off Rs 68,000 cr loans of wilful defaulters

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday slammed the Centre after RBI wrote off Rs 68,000 crore loans of wilful defaulters, saying it has been done at a time people were dying, farmers are distressed and middle class is fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020