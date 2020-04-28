Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll in Peru prison riot over coronavirus demands rises to nine

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:51 IST
Death toll in Peru prison riot over coronavirus demands rises to nine

Nine inmates have died after a prison riot in Peru over demands for better sanitary measures and coronavirus medical care, the country's prison authority said on Tuesday,

The protest by inmates, who were also calling for pardons, began Monday afternoon at the Miguel Castro Castro prison, located in the San Juan de Lurigancho district, according to the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE). Prisoners managed to "climb to the roofs with the aim of preventing access by (security forces) by throwing stones and other blunt objects at them," the INPE said in a statement, adding the inmates attempted to escape but were not successful.

The riot was controlled with the aid of about 200 security officials later in the day. The cause of the nine deaths was not shared by officials. Peru approved a decree last week that allows President Martin Vizcarra to grant humanitarian pardons to prisoners in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country's jails, which are currently at more than double capacity.

The INPE has reported 609 cases of coronavirus in prisons, and 113 cases among prison workers. Thirteen inmates have died from the virus. Peru has 28,699 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the second highest number in Latin America, and 782 deaths, according to the health ministry.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patients should wear 'Aarogya Setu Embedded Wrist Band' for easy monitoring:Sushil

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday came out with the suggestion that all COVID-19 patients and people put in quarantine should wear Aarogya Setu Embedded Wrist Band in order to monitor their body temperature and sympto...

CM Yogi interacts with students brought back from Kota amid lockdown

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh India, April 28 ANIChief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday interacted with students who returned from the Rajasthans Kota amid the lockdown.The state government has fecilitated their return by pressing into service s...

Shringla holds interactive session with CII; discusses engagement with G20, B20

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday interacted via video conferencing with the Confederation of Indian Industry CII and discussed its engagement in the industry and business-related aspects of G20 and B20. He also discussed ...

Business briefs

State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday said its employees have donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund in Maharashtra set up to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the lenders employees had pledged Rs 5 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020