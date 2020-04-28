Left Menu
393 new COVID-19 cases take Mumbai count to 5982; 25 more die

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:00 IST
393 new COVID-19 cases take Mumbai count to 5982; 25 more die

As many as 25 patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Mumbai, taking the toll to 244 on Tuesday, while the count of positive cases soared to 5,982 with the detection of 393 fresh infections, the city civic body said. More than half of the deceased were senior citizens.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 431 new coronavirus suspected persons were admitted at various hospitals in the city. Also, 219 more people have recovered from the deadly viral infection, taking the number of discharged patients to 1,234 so far, it said in a release.

According to the release, out of the 393 new cases, samples of 103 tested positive in private labs on April 25-26. These patients had already been admitted in isolation wards, where they are receiving treatment, it added.

The BMC said out of the 25 deaths, 17 patients had co-morbidities (pre-existing illnesses). Twelve women were among the deceased. Fourteen of the deceased patients were above 60, while 10 were aged 40 to 60, the civic body said, adding one was below 40 years.

With the addition of these fatalities, the toll in the city reached 244, the release said. "Out of the 219 people who have been discharged following recovery from the disease, 105 reside outside Mumbai and were admitted in city hospitals for treatment," it said.

The civic body said it had set up a 500-bed facility for COVID-19 patients in five days at the NSCI (National Sports Club of India) also called Worli Dome. The centre mainly caters to patients from G-south ward of the civic body, the release said.

"At present 285 patients are admitted and 43 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the NSCI facility," the BMC said. Mumbai's updated COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,982, new cases 393, deaths 244, discharged 1,234, active cases 4,504, people tested so far 9,155.

