Pelosi says state, local government aid could come in two parts

Additional funding for state and local governments whose finances have been battered amid the novel coronavirus outbreak could come in two separate bills, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday as lawmakers weighed future relief.

Pelosi, in a telephone call with reporters, said lawmakers were considering providing between $400 billion and $500 billion for states and more funds for county and municipal governments.

They also want to boost funding for Medicaid, the joint federal-state health insurance program for low-income Americans, she added.