Staff member, attendant of patient test COVID-19 positive at AIIMS Rishikesh

Two more people have tested positive of coronavirus in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital, said Harish Thapliyal, AIIMS spokesperson on Tuesday.

ANI | Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-04-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 00:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"Of the two new COVID-19 cases, one is a nurse in General Surgery Ward and the other is an attendant of a patient admitted in Urology department," said Thapliyal.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 29,974, of which 7,027 recovered/migrated and 937 people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

