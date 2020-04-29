Left Menu
Development News Edition

To understand causes of bladder cancer, scientists recreate DNA damage caused by toxins from smoking

In a bid to understand more about the causes of bladder cancer, researchers recreated DNA damage caused by toxins from smoking.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:11 IST
To understand causes of bladder cancer, scientists recreate DNA damage caused by toxins from smoking
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to understand more about the causes of bladder cancer, researchers recreated DNA damage caused by toxins from smoking. The causes of bladder cancer remain largely unknown, however, smoking is seen as the main risk factor for the disease.

Researchers - led by Dr Simon Baker from the Department of Biology - grew human bladder tissues in the laboratory and exposed them to a common toxin from cigarette smoke. After the tissues were damaged by the smoke toxin, the team analysed all three billion letters of the genetic code (DNA) to find a pattern of changes called a "mutational signature." Dr Baker said: "Mutational signatures can be used like fingerprints at a crime scene. When we look at the DNA in cancer we can see the fingerprints of all the criminals involved in causing the damage that led to cancer.

"The DNA damaging event might be exposed to cigarette smoke or UV from the sun but it might also be an unknown event that causes cancer." "Our study found that the smoke toxin left its distinctive fingerprints on the DNA of bladder tissues grown in the laboratory. However, when we looked at the DNA of patients' bladder cancers the mutational signature, of the smoke toxin, was only responsible for a small amount of the damage.

"So despite smoking being the key risk factor for bladder cancer, direct damage of the DNA by smoke toxins is unlikely to be the main reason for these cancers forming." It may be that the smoke toxins accelerate other DNA damaging events and attention is now focussing on a family of enzymes called "APOBEC".

APOBEC enzymes destroy viruses by mutating their DNA as part of the body's natural defences against infection, but recent studies suggest they might mistakenly target our own DNA in a number of cancer types. The next stage of the study will be to try and understand how and why APOBEC enzymes become activated in the cells of the bladder. (ANI)

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Tentative Approval for Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin Tablets, 10 mg/5 mg

MUMBAI, April 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA Glenmark has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food Drug Administration U.S. FDA for Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin Tablets, 10 mg5 mg, the generic v...

Sports-On this day... April 30

ON THIS DAY -- April 30 April 30, 1997SOCCER - Georgias Georgi Kinkladze evades Paul Inces attempted tackle while Gary Neville and Rob Lee look on during their 1998 World Cup qualifier at Wembley which England won 2-0. Georgia did not quali...

Global business bodies demand deferring of Equalisation Levy by 9 months

International business bodies, whose members include global giants like Walmart, Amazon, Google, Netflix etc, have approached Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for deferring of 2 per cent tax imposed on non-resident e-commerce companies b...

Three militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Security forces gunned down three militants in an overnight encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. A police official said while one militant was killed on Tuesday, two were gunned down on Wednesday.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020