Nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed in K'taka; total infections rise to 532

Nine new cases of coronavirus, including five children have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 532, the Health department said on Wednesday. "9 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon... Till date 532 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed.

This includes 20 deaths and 215 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation report. Among the 9 new cases reported five are children (below the age of 18). Four girls of age 6, 14, 12 and 17 year, while one is a 12 year-old-boy.

All the nine cases are contacts of patients already tested positive. Eight cases are from Kalaburagai and one from Hukkeri in Belagavi district.