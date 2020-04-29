Kalyan Dombivli's COVID-19 dashboard available in public domain

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has recently announced that a dashboard about COVID-19 situation in KDMC area is now available in the public domain. The page has been linked with the website of the municipal corporation, and other social media handles of city government (such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), and is open for viewing by the public.

The dashboard can be accessed at https://kdmc-coronavirus-response-skdcl.hub.arcgis.com/

The main feature of the 'dashboard', is that using the drop menu, citizens can get to know the status of COVID situation in any of the electoral ward and related graphs. Citizens can also get the status by clicking on the respective wards on a spatial map of the city. The dashboard also provides multiple options to view the maps by changing the background base map from the options such as satellite view, road map etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)