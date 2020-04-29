Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mobile phone data may help predict COVID-19 spread two weeks in advance: Study

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:19 IST
Mobile phone data may help predict COVID-19 spread two weeks in advance: Study

Tracking the aggregated movements of people using their mobile phone data may help predict the geographical and temporal spread of COVID-19 infections up to two weeks ahead of time, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Nature, analysed the distribution of population outflows from Wuhan, China, during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak in January 2020. According to the scientists, including Nicholas Christakis, from Yale University in the US, large-scale population movements can contribute to localised outbreaks of a disease becoming widespread epidemics. In the study, they assessed anonymised mobile phone data from a major national carrier in China to analyse the movements of more than 11 million people who spent at least 2 hours in Wuhan between 1 and 24 January 2020, when the quarantine was imposed. The researchers linked the data to COVID-19 infection rates until 19 February from 296 prefectures in 31 provinces and regions throughout China.

According to the study, quarantine restrictions were highly effective at substantially reducing movement, with population outflows dropping by 52 per cent from 22 January to 23 January, and by a further 94 per cent on 24 January. They also showed that the distribution of population outflows could accurately predict the frequency and geographical locations of COVID-19 infections in China up to two weeks in advance. The model could also identify potential high-transmission-risk cities at an early stage of the outbreak, the scientists said, adding that it could be used to assess COVID-19 community transmission risk over time in different locations in the future. Using the method, the researchers said policymakers in other countries which have mobile phone data available could make rapid and accurate risk assessments, and plan the allocation of limited resources during outbreaks.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID strains: Dancer performs 'virus melody' in empty Budapest square

Dressed in black and wearing a facemask, the dancer leaps and pirouttes across Budapests deserted central Heroes Square - to the strains of a melody that mirrors the molecular structure of the coronavirus.To mark World Dance Day, Zsolt Venc...

My week as a COVID-19 patient

As a photojournalist waiting to capture some of the most crucial happenings around me, nothing could have prepared me for a week as a COVID-19 patient. While the viral outbreak engulfed Maharashtra and Mumbai, in particular, I continued doc...

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in interaction with MPs says next session of Parliament depends on situation on the ground.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in interaction with MPs says next session of Parliament depends on situation on the ground....

Myanmar military may be committing new war crimes, says departing rights envoy

The departing U.N. human rights envoy for Myanmar said its military may be committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Rakhine and Chin states, where fighting between government troops and ethnic minority rebels has intensified.Two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020